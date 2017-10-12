Edition:
Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.24CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$13.26
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.30
Day's Low
$13.17
Volume
35,493
Avg. Vol
41,646
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99

About

Slate Retail REIT (the REIT) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The REIT owns... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): $590.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.20
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 7.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about SRT_u.TO

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln

* Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln

* Announced binding agreement to acquire West Valley Marketplace for U.S. $34.5 million

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail announces purchase of Dorman Centre in South Carolina

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of dorman centre in South Carolina

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Duluth station in Georgia

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit

* Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of 5 assets in Florida and Pennsylvania

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering

* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement

24 May 2017
