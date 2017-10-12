Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln * Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln * Announced binding agreement to acquire West Valley Marketplace for U.S. $34.5 million

BRIEF-Slate Retail announces purchase of Dorman Centre in South Carolina * Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of dorman centre in South Carolina

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago * Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando * Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia * Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Duluth station in Georgia

BRIEF-Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit * Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million.

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of 5 assets in Florida and Pennsylvania * Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania