Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (SSBR3.SA)
SSBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
28.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.19 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.00
Open
R$ 28.05
Day's High
R$ 28.19
Day's Low
R$ 28.04
Volume
4,100
Avg. Vol
68,567
52-wk High
R$ 29.34
52-wk Low
R$ 16.75
About
Sonae Sierra Brasil SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the development and operating of shopping centers in Brazil. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is active in the shopping center project development, commercial building construction, management of commercial real estate properties, brokerage services,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,158.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.42
|Dividend:
|0.46
|Yield (%):
|1.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09