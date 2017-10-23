Edition:
United Kingdom

Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (SSBR3.SA)

SSBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

28.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.19 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.00
Open
R$ 28.05
Day's High
R$ 28.19
Day's Low
R$ 28.04
Volume
4,100
Avg. Vol
68,567
52-wk High
R$ 29.34
52-wk Low
R$ 16.75

Chart for

About

Sonae Sierra Brasil SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the development and operating of shopping centers in Brazil. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is active in the shopping center project development, commercial building construction, management of commercial real estate properties, brokerage services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,158.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.42
Dividend: 0.46
Yield (%): 1.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates