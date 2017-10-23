SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)
SSRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.51CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$12.39
Open
$12.28
Day's High
$12.62
Day's Low
$12.28
Volume
180,305
Avg. Vol
216,033
52-wk High
$17.20
52-wk Low
$10.32
About
SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company's segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,337.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)
|$21.41
|+0.01
|Hecla Mining Company (HL.N)
|$5.01
|+0.01
|Hecla Mining Company (HL_pb.N)
|$53.50
|--
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
|$56.81
|+0.82
|First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)
|$8.88
|+0.05
|Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO)
|$16.47
|-0.07
|NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO)
|$5.22
|+0.02
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)
|$28.99
|+0.31
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKa.TO)
|$29.25
|+0.85
|Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)
|$3.34
|-0.07