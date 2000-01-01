Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)
STAB.DE on Xetra
75.03EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.07 (-1.41%)
€-1.07 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertibl... (more)
Overall
Beta:
|0.43
Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,963.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.70
Dividend:
|0.50
Yield (%):
|0.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09