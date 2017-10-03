STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)

LPC-Bankers pitch €3bn-equiv debt deal for PAI’s Refresco bid LONDON, Oct 3 Bankers are pitching debt financings of around €3bn-equivalent to back French private equity firm PAI Partners’ take private offer for Dutch juice bottling company Refresco, banking sources said on Tuesday.

LPC-Europe's leveraged loan market shows strength and depth LONDON, Sept 28 Over €5bn cleared Europe’s leveraged loan market via five jumbo deals in September and a further €5bn is set to launch from three more loans, illustrating the market's capacity to digest a number of sizeable transactions at the same time.

BRIEF-Appointment of five new supervisory board members at Stada -Bain Capital, Cinven * dgap-news: bain capital and cinven announce appointment of five new supervisory board members at stada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

BRIEF-Stada says elects Guenter von Au as new chairman * dgap-adhoc: stada arzneimittel ag: supervisory board of stada arzneimittel ag elects dr. Günter von au as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

MOVES-UBS hires MacKenzie for EMEA leveraged capital markets LONDON, Sept 27 UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank's global co-head of leveraged finance.

UPDATE 2-CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg Sept 26 CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

LPC-Big funds lose bite as new investors flood European lev loans LONDON, Sept 18 Europe's largest CLO managers are losing their influence over Europe's leveraged loan market as more diverse streams of money flows into the space.

Stada finally out with high-yield bonds LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - The bond portion of Stada's jumbo buyout financing backing its takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven finally hit screens on Friday morning.