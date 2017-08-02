Edition:
StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$2.68
Open
$2.68
Day's High
$2.69
Day's Low
$2.65
Volume
1,310,700
Avg. Vol
2,469,477
52-wk High
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54

Chart for

About

StarHub Ltd is a Singapore-based info-communications company. The Company engaged in operation and provision of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. The Company offers a range of information, communications and entertainment services for both consumer and corporate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,554.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,731.65
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 6.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about STAR.SI

BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

* Proposed acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd​

* Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities

* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry

* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017​

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Starhub proposed acquisition of shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

* announced an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd for a total consideration of S$19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 May 2017

BRIEF-StarHub qtrly net profit S$73.1 mln

* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Starhub responds to IMDA's findings on home broadband DNS incidents

* Note IMDA's findings that significant increase in traffic to our home broadband dns in october 2016 do not fit typical DDOS patterns

24 Apr 2017
