Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (STDM.PA)
STDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.74EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.14 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
€53.60
Open
€53.35
Day's High
€53.93
Day's Low
€53.20
Volume
48,143
Avg. Vol
52,660
52-wk High
€72.74
52-wk Low
€50.13
About
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA is a France-based international provider of laboratory and process technologies and equipment. The Company covers the segments of biotechnology and mechatronics. Sartorius provides services which help customers to implement complex and quality-critical processes in biopharmaceutical production and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€5,404.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.18
|Dividend:
|0.42
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.29
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.18
|14.09
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech Lothar Kappich appointed to board
* Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Lothar Kappich appointed to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 first-half figures
* H1 SALES EUR 546.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 508.8 MILLION YEAR AGO