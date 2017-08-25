Edition:
United Kingdom

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (STEG.SI)

STEG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.38SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.38
Open
$3.38
Day's High
$3.41
Day's Low
$3.37
Volume
4,020,700
Avg. Vol
3,615,584
52-wk High
$3.86
52-wk Low
$3.03

Chart for

About

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of engineering and related services. It operates in four segments: Aerospace, which provides a range of maintenance and engineering services that include airframe, repair and overhaul, engine and component maintenance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,585.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,122.50
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 4.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about STEG.SI

BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering acquires repair assets in the US‍​

* It has paid US$25m (about S$34m) for repair assets of World Marine Of Mississippi LLC (wmm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017
» More STEG.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates