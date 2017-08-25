Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (STEG.SI)
STEG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.38SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.38
Open
$3.38
Day's High
$3.41
Day's Low
$3.37
Volume
4,020,700
Avg. Vol
3,615,584
52-wk High
$3.86
52-wk Low
$3.03
About
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of engineering and related services. It operates in four segments: Aerospace, which provides a range of maintenance and engineering services that include airframe, repair and overhaul, engine and component maintenance... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,585.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,122.50
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering acquires repair assets in the US
* It has paid US$25m (about S$34m) for repair assets of World Marine Of Mississippi LLC (wmm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: