Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)
3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$3.74
$3.74
$3.75
$3.73
13,251,500
18,813,840
$4.02
$3.59
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$60,091.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16,329.10
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|4.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications launches first mobile plans with unlimited data,talktime & SMS
* Launches Singapore’s first mobile plans with unlimited data, talktime and SMS
BRIEF-Advanced Info Service announces interest in buying shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co
* Had issued LOI to Thaicom Public Co & Singapore Telecommunication stating interest in acquiring shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes
* Subsidiary, Singtel Optus priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes which will be issued on 23 august 2017
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased share capital via allotment,issue shares
* Unit increased share capital from S$2.25 billion to S$2.97 billion via allotment,issue of 724 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space, cybersecurity
* Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space and cybersecurity
Singtel posts 5.6 pct drop in Q1 profit
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Friday reported a 5.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by exceptional items and lower contributions from India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, one of its regional associates.
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications affirms guidance previously issued in May 2017
* FY 2018 group free cash flow (excluding spectrum payments and dividends from associates) to be about S$1.8 billion
Fitch Affirms Singtel and Optus at 'A+'/'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says increase in share capital of Singtel Digital Life companies
* Unit increased share capital from S$804.4 mln to S$1.06 billion via allotment and issue of 251.4 mln ordinary shares to Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased its share capital via issue of 782.5 mln ordinary shares at s$1 per share
* Unit increased its share capital from s$39 million to s$821.5 million via issue of 782.5 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)