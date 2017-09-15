Edition:
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

STEL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.74
Open
$3.74
Day's High
$3.75
Day's Low
$3.73
Volume
13,251,500
Avg. Vol
18,813,840
52-wk High
$4.02
52-wk Low
$3.59

About

Singapore Telecommunications Limited is a communications company. The Company is engaged in the operation and provision of telecommunications systems and services, and investment holding. In addition, it offers Internet services and also holds frequency spectrum and license rights to install, operate and maintain mobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): $60,091.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16,329.10
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 4.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about STEL.SI

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications launches first mobile plans with unlimited data,talktime & SMS

* Launches Singapore’s first mobile plans with unlimited data, talktime and SMS

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Advanced Info Service announces interest in buying shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co

* Had issued LOI to Thaicom Public Co & Singapore Telecommunication stating interest in acquiring shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes

* Subsidiary, Singtel Optus priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes which will be issued on 23 august 2017

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased share capital via allotment,issue shares

* Unit increased share capital from S$2.25 billion to S$2.97 billion via allotment,issue of 724 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space, cybersecurity

* Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space and cybersecurity

11 Aug 2017

Singtel posts 5.6 pct drop in Q1 profit

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Friday reported a 5.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by exceptional items and lower contributions from India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, one of its regional associates.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications affirms guidance previously issued in May 2017

* FY 2018 group free cash flow (excluding spectrum payments and dividends from associates) to be about S$1.8 billion

11 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Singtel and Optus at 'A+'/'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says increase in share capital of Singtel Digital Life companies

* Unit increased share capital from S$804.4 mln to S$1.06 billion via allotment and issue of 251.4 mln ordinary shares to Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased its share capital via issue of 782.5 mln ordinary shares at s$1 per share

* Unit increased its share capital from s$39 million to s$821.5 million via issue of 782.5 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

20 Jul 2017
