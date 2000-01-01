Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)
STOG_p.DE on Xetra
130.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.70 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€130.75
Open
€131.05
Day's High
€131.60
Day's Low
€130.00
Volume
3,384
Avg. Vol
2,785
52-wk High
€132.60
52-wk Low
€85.40
About
Sto SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the construction supplies and fixtures. The Company specializes in the field of facade insulation systems, such as crack-resistant and impact-resistant, non-combustible, with mineral flush and polystyrene, ceramic, multi-faceted glass facades, among others. It offers its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€316.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2.54
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|2.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09