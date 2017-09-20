Edition:
United Kingdom

Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.05 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs850.70
Open
Rs853.00
Day's High
Rs862.50
Day's Low
Rs842.00
Volume
827,834
Avg. Vol
367,627
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.15

Chart for

About

Strides Shasun Limited, formerly Strides Arcolab Limited, is a vertically integrated global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, as well as biotech. Its business segments include Pharmaceutical and Biotech businesses. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs74,972.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 89.49
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): 0.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about STSA.NS

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2x75CQP Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

* Says receives USFDA approval for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2v8XIHt Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 57.8 million rupees versus 324.7 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

* Says receives USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement

* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules

08 Jun 2017
» More STSA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates