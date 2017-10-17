Edition:
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

STWH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

884.55INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs887.70
Open
Rs882.55
Day's High
Rs890.00
Day's Low
Rs882.50
Volume
8,718
Avg. Vol
8,635
52-wk High
Rs958.00
52-wk Low
Rs480.00

About

Steel Strips Wheels Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The Company operates in Automotive Wheels segment. Its geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. Its products include steel wheels and alloy wheels, which comprise steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,670.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15.56
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about STWH.NS

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe

* Says ‍SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees​

* Says ‍estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

* Says ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept

* Says in september 2017, total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million, up 7 percent

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits

* Gets shareholders' nod for enhancing borrowing limits to INR 20 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xLl1a1 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

* Says sswl receives additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheel order from Europe

* Order covers supplies of about 27,000 steel wheels in two months; wheels to be shipped from co's Chennai plant Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vXUTo0) Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Steel Strips Wheels June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

* Profit in June quarter last year was 172.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 3.67 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vUJji5) Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales of 1.3 mln in July

* Says exports shipments were down 30 pct in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says gets caravan wheel order from EU caravan market

* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheel order from Europe

19 Jul 2017
