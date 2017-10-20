Edition:
United Kingdom

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

SU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

41.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$42.06
Open
$42.14
Day's High
$42.24
Day's Low
$41.96
Volume
1,629,851
Avg. Vol
2,631,168
52-wk High
$44.90
52-wk Low
$36.09

Chart for

About

Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada's petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company's Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): $57,547.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,658.16
Dividend: 0.26
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about SU.TO

UPDATE 1-Worker killed at Suncor's Millennium oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 A contractor was killed in an incident at Suncor Energy's Millennium oil sands mine near Fort McMurray, northern Alberta, on Friday morning, a Suncor spokeswoman said.

20 Oct 2017

Worker killed at Suncor's Millennium oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 A contractor was killed in an incident at Suncor Energy's Millennium oil sands mine near Fort McMurray, northern Alberta, on Friday morning, a Suncor spokeswoman said.

20 Oct 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 16

Oct 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

16 Oct 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

20 Sep 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Suncor, Total SA argue over cost of Fort Hills project

CALGARY, Alberta/PARIS, July 27 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc is in a dispute with Total SA after the French company said it would not provide any more funding for the Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta, the two companies said on Thursday.

27 Jul 2017

Total says not ready to accept cost increases in Fort Hills project

PARIS, July 27 French oil and gas company Total said on Thursday that it was not ready to accept substantial cost increases in the Fort Hills oils sands project in Canada, which has led to a commercial dispute with Suncor .

27 Jul 2017

Suncor Energy in commercial dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills project

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc is in the early stages of a commercial dispute with France's Total SA over funding for the Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta, Suncor said on Thursday.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Suncor Energy in commercial dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills project

* Says in early stages of commercial dispute with Fort Hills project partner Total SA over project funding.

27 Jul 2017
» More SU.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
RN Holding AO (RNHS.MM) -- --
RN Holding AO (RNHS_p.MM) -- --
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €26.02 +0.09
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,363.00 +9.50
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N) $83.24 +0.13
BP plc (BP.L) 490.95 -0.95
BP plc (BP_p.L) 162.00 0.00
BP plc (BP_pb.L) 171.25 0.00
Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) $39.22 -0.23
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) $41.14 -0.56

Earnings vs. Estimates