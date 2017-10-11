Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

BRIEF-Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​ * UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​

South Africa's Sun International reviews Panama and Colombia operations JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 South Africa's Sun International is looking to sell certain assets it has in the Ocean Sun Casino in Panama and is planning to exit the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, the casino and hotel operator's chief executive said on Monday.

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands * SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.6 BILLION​

BRIEF-Sun International sees HY HEPS to be a loss of between 71 cents and 85 cents * SEES ‍HY BASIC EPS LOSS OF 56 CENTS PER SHARE TO 62 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS EARNINGS PROFIT OF 32 CENTS PER SHARE YEAR AGO​

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY total group revenue up 19 pct to 7.7 bln rand * ‍HY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.7 BILLION​

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sun International to hike stake in Latin American venture JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International said on Tuesday it would raise its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams to almost 65 percent from about 55 percent in its bid to expand its gaming and hospitality business abroad.

S.Africa's Sun International raises stake in Sun Dreams JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.