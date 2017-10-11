Edition:
Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

SUIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,325.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

24.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
5,301.00
Open
5,300.00
Day's High
5,375.00
Day's Low
5,171.00
Volume
51,880
Avg. Vol
249,886
52-wk High
9,131.00
52-wk Low
4,830.00

About

Sun International Limited is a gaming and hospitality company. The Company owns and operates casino, hotel and resort properties in South Africa, other African countries and Latin America. The Company's operating segments include South Africa, Nigeria, Latam and Management activities. The Company operates or has an interest in a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,400.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.09
Dividend: 135.00
Yield (%): 4.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Latest News about SUIJ.J

BRIEF-Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​

* UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​

11 Oct 2017

South Africa's Sun International reviews Panama and Colombia operations

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 South Africa's Sun International is looking to sell certain assets it has in the Ocean Sun Casino in Panama and is planning to exit the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, the casino and hotel operator's chief executive said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.6 BILLION​

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sun International sees HY HEPS to be a loss of between 71 cents and 85 cents

* SEES ‍HY BASIC EPS LOSS OF 56 CENTS PER SHARE TO 62 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS EARNINGS PROFIT OF 32 CENTS PER SHARE YEAR AGO​

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY total group revenue up 19 pct to 7.7 bln rand

* ‍HY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.7 BILLION​

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sun International to hike stake in Latin American venture

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International said on Tuesday it would raise its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams to almost 65 percent from about 55 percent in its bid to expand its gaming and hospitality business abroad.

30 May 2017

S.Africa's Sun International raises stake in Sun Dreams

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams

* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams

30 May 2017
