Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd * Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:

Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises * Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​ * Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) * Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD * Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director

UPDATE 2-India's Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers * Expects profit margin to improve in second-half of 2018 (Adds Managing Director comments from conference call)

BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal * MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss * June quarter consol net loss 4.25 billion rupees versus profit 20.34 billion rupees last year