Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)

SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

280.20INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs281.20
Open
Rs282.85
Day's High
Rs282.85
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Volume
13,895
Avg. Vol
103,672
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering automotive cables, speedometers and automotive components/parts. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly control cables, speedo cables and other components for automobiles. The Company's plants are... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs39,996.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.87
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.37

P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago

29 May 2017
