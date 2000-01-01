Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)
SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,126.05INR
10:59am BST
1,126.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.70 (-0.94%)
Rs-10.70 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,136.75
Rs1,136.75
Open
Rs1,125.80
Rs1,125.80
Day's High
Rs1,137.00
Rs1,137.00
Day's Low
Rs1,116.00
Rs1,116.00
Volume
80,381
80,381
Avg. Vol
59,806
59,806
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50
Rs730.50
About
The Supreme Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic products. The Company operates in two segments: Plastics and Construction. Its product groups include Plastics Piping System, which includes Unplasticised Poly Vinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes, Injection Moulded Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) fittings and handmade... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs139,583.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.03
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09