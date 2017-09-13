Edition:
Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV.BA)

SUPV.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

94.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.45 (+4.97%)
Prev Close
$89.55
Open
$93.60
Day's High
$94.10
Day's Low
$91.15
Volume
272,753
Avg. Vol
115,265
52-wk High
$94.10
52-wk Low
$38.35

About

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $28,048.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 329.98
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about SUPV.BA

BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle S.A. announces pricing of follow-on equity offering

* Grupo Supervielle S.A. announces pricing of follow-on equity offering

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million

* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017
