Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)

SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

15.65INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs15.80
Open
Rs16.25
Day's High
Rs16.25
Day's Low
Rs15.25
Volume
592,095
Avg. Vol
349,957
52-wk High
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25

Sunstar Realty Development Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in construction of other civil engineering projects. The Company is engaged in the development, sale and lease of residential, commercial, retail, industrial and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs4,122.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 236.23
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

