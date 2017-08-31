Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)
SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
326.35INR
11:21am BST
326.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.80 (+3.10%)
Rs9.80 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs316.55
Rs316.55
Open
Rs318.95
Rs318.95
Day's High
Rs334.85
Rs334.85
Day's Low
Rs315.70
Rs315.70
Volume
549,970
549,970
Avg. Vol
219,034
219,034
52-wk High
Rs334.85
Rs334.85
52-wk Low
Rs165.15
Rs165.15
About
Surya Roshni Limited is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, fans and appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. The Company offers Pipes & Tubes, CR Strips and Lighting Products. It operates in two segments: Steel and Lighting. The Steel segment is engaged in the production... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,787.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.83
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"
* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni