Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

326.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs316.55
Open
Rs318.95
Day's High
Rs334.85
Day's Low
Rs315.70
Volume
549,970
Avg. Vol
219,034
52-wk High
Rs334.85
52-wk Low
Rs165.15

Surya Roshni Limited is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, fans and appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. The Company offers Pipes & Tubes, CR Strips and Lighting Products. It operates in two segments: Steel and Lighting. The Steel segment is engaged in the production... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,787.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.83
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"

* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni

31 Aug 2017
