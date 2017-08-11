Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)
SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
804.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sun TV Network Limited is engaged in providing broadcasting services. The Company operates through Media and Entertainment segment. Its geographical segments include India and Others. It is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages of South India. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs309,297.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|394.08
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct
* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT
* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network March-qtr PAT up marginally
* Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees