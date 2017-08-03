Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)
SVM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.30CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.30CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.61%)
$0.02 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$3.28
$3.28
Open
$3.26
$3.26
Day's High
$3.32
$3.32
Day's Low
$3.21
$3.21
Volume
127,086
127,086
Avg. Vol
694,902
694,902
52-wk High
$5.90
$5.90
52-wk Low
$2.82
$2.82
About
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company's segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$586.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|167.98
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Silvercorp Q1 sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct
* Silvercorp reports q1 results: net income up 134% to $10.9 million, $0.07 per share
BRIEF-Silvercorp Metals Q4 adj shr $0.05
* Qtrly net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.08 per share