Edition:
United Kingdom

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)

SVM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.30CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$3.28
Open
$3.26
Day's High
$3.32
Day's Low
$3.21
Volume
127,086
Avg. Vol
694,902
52-wk High
$5.90
52-wk Low
$2.82

Chart for

About

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company's segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.99
Market Cap(Mil.): $586.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 167.98
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about SVM.TO

BRIEF-Silvercorp Q1 sales of $39.7 million, up 13 pct

* Silvercorp reports q1 results: net income up 134% to $10.9 million, $0.07 per share

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Silvercorp Metals Q4 adj shr $0.05

* Qtrly net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.08 per share

25 May 2017
» More SVM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates