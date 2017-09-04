Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business * SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1

BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations * Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

