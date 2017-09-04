Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)
2,137.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,137.00
--
--
--
--
911,232
2,575.00
2,047.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,098.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.24
|Dividend:
|48.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.45
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business
* SEVERN TRENT - ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1
BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations
* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million
British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.
Severn Trent upgrades dividend policy as full-year profit rises
British water utility Severn Trent Plc upgraded its dividend policy as it posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by newer price regulations and higher savings.
