Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

SVT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,137.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,137.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
911,232
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00

About

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,098.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 236.24
Dividend: 48.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.21 10.90
ROE: -- 12.52 14.09

Latest News about SVT.L

BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business

* SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

19 Jul 2017

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million

British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

03 Jul 2017

Severn Trent upgrades dividend policy as full-year profit rises

British water utility Severn Trent Plc upgraded its dividend policy as it posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by newer price regulations and higher savings.

23 May 2017
