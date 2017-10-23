Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)
SW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.67CAD
23 Oct 2017
27.67CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$27.67
$27.67
Open
$27.72
$27.72
Day's High
$28.06
$28.06
Day's Low
$27.31
$27.31
Volume
66,107
66,107
Avg. Vol
91,216
91,216
52-wk High
$43.16
$43.16
52-wk Low
$16.48
$16.48
About
Sierra Wireless, Inc. is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company's OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company's Enterprise Solution... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$722.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.19
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.95
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICb.ST)
|53.15kr
|+0.50
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICa.ST)
|53.15kr
|+0.50
|ZTE Corporation (000063.SZ)
|¥28.49
|--
|Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)
|€32.24
|-0.38
|Digi International Inc. (DGII.OQ)
|$10.45
|-0.30
|Telit Communications Plc (TELT.L)
|169.50
|+6.50
|CalAmp Corp. (CAMP.OQ)
|$22.56
|-0.27
|Franklin Wireless Corporation (FKWL.PK)
|$2.15
|-0.10