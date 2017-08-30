Edition:
United Kingdom

Spectris PLC (SXS.L)

SXS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,474.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,474.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
311,508
52-wk High
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00

Chart for

About

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,948.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 119.23
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about SXS.L

UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million

Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million

Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million (121.41 million pounds) in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 mln

Aug 30 Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Spectris sells Microscan business to Omron Corp for $157 mln

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS MICROSCAN SYSTEMS, INC. BUSINESS TO OMRON CORPORATION FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $157 MILLION

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman

* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM

17 May 2017
» More SXS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More SXS.L Market Views