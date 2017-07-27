Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)
SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
500.00INR
11:13am BST
500.00INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.16%)
Rs0.80 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs499.20
Rs499.20
Open
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs504.35
Rs504.35
Day's Low
Rs496.25
Rs496.25
Volume
82,167
82,167
Avg. Vol
106,575
106,575
52-wk High
Rs663.20
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10
Rs430.10
About
Syngene International Limited is a contract research company. The Company is engaged in providing contract research and manufacturing services in early-stage drug discovery and development to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its services include discovery chemistry and biology services, toxicology, pharmaceutical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs98,010.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|200.00
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-0.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-0.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs
* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters
BRIEF-India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
* June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year