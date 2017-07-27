Edition:
United Kingdom

Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)

SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

500.00INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs499.20
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs504.35
Day's Low
Rs496.25
Volume
82,167
Avg. Vol
106,575
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10

Chart for

About

Syngene International Limited is a contract research company. The Company is engaged in providing contract research and manufacturing services in early-stage drug discovery and development to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its services include discovery chemistry and biology services, toxicology, pharmaceutical... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs98,010.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 200.00
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 64.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -0.90 10.90
ROE: -- -0.15 14.09

Latest News about SYNN.NS

BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs

* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

* June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year

27 Jul 2017
» More SYNN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates