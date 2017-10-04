Edition:
Telus Corp (T.TO)

T.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

45.37CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$45.02
Open
$45.06
Day's High
$45.50
Day's Low
$45.06
Volume
712,562
Avg. Vol
894,135
52-wk High
$46.29
52-wk Low
$40.97

About

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $21,153.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 590.63
Dividend: 0.41
Yield (%): 4.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about T.TO

BRIEF-‍Telus says services restored throughout southeastern Alberta

* ‍Telus says restored all services after power outages caused by winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in region​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities

* Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities due to power loss caused by winter storm

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Oct 27​

* Telus Corp - ‍iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus arrive at Telus on Friday, September 22; telus to also offer apple watch series 3​

15 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by financials group, telecoms company Telus

TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday, weighed by moves lower in financial stocks and a fall in shares of telecommunications company Telus Corp , which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

11 Aug 2017

Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth

TORONTO Telus Corp , one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, as it spent heavily to win and retain wireless customers by investing in customer service and subsidizing high-end smartphones.

11 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth

TORONTO, Aug 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, as it spent heavily to win and retain wireless customers by investing in customer service and subsidizing high-end smartphones.

11 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, Telus weighs after profit miss

TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Friday, weighed by heavyweight mining and financial stocks as well as telecom company Telus Corp, which lost ground after reporting a smaller-than-expected profit.

11 Aug 2017

Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit

Aug 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported an 8.9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as expenses rose.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion

11 Aug 2017

Telus to invest C$4.2 billion in Alberta through 2020

Canada's Telus Corp said it would spend C$4.2 billion ($3.11 billion) on new broadband and wireless infrastructure in Alberta by 2020, as it tries to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

05 Jun 2017
