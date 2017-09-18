TransAlta Corp (TA.TO)
BRIEF-Transalta says Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements
* Transalta Corp - Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements
BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06
* Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook
BRIEF-Fortescue Metals to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe
* Gave notice to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transalta Corporation
BRIEF-Fortescue Metals updates on status of South Hedland power station
* Refers to market release issued by Transalta Renewables on 28 July & various media reports relating to status of south Hedland power station
BRIEF-TransAlta adds Rona Ambrose to board
* Transalta appoints the honourable rona ambrose to its board of directors
BRIEF-Transalta Corp comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
BRIEF-TransAlta says will not exercise right to redeem currently outstanding Series C shares on June 30
* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem all/any part of currently outstanding cumulative redeemable rate reset Series C shares on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TransAlta Corp says qtrly FFO per share C$0.70
* TransAlta Corp -" We remain comfortable with our 2017 guidance for EBITDA, FFO, and FCF" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
