Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons * Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages * Board has accepted an offer from Tata Sons Limited for sale of 43.2 million equity shares of Tata Global Beverages Limited

World Bank defends treatment of India tea pickers amid fears of exploitation NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World Bank group has defended the treatment of tea pickers at an Indian project it funds with the multinational Tata Global Beverages, dismissing criticism that thousands of workers were living in poor conditions.

BRIEF-India's Tata Global Beverages June-qtr group consol profit up about 20 pct * June quarter group consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uwb9xu) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages says not taken any decision on matters in news item about divesting stake * Clarifies on news item, "Tata Global Beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent".

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages appoints Chandrasekaran as chairman of board * Says Harish Bhat to step down as chairman Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhfSTf) Further company coverage: