Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.95INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.05 (+4.97%)
Prev Close
Rs161.90
Open
Rs162.85
Day's High
Rs171.50
Day's Low
Rs161.50
Volume
503,688
Avg. Vol
314,451
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

TAKE Solutions Limited is engaged in computer programming, and consultancy and related activities. The Company provides a range of domain knowledge and technology-based solutions and services specifically in approximately two business verticals, such as Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management. The Company operates through... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,517.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 133.24
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.59

P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises

* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago

18 May 2017
