Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)
TALK.L on London Stock Exchange
202.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
202.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.10 (-1.03%)
-2.10 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
204.40
204.40
Open
205.80
205.80
Day's High
205.80
205.80
Day's Low
201.50
201.50
Volume
789,571
789,571
Avg. Vol
1,668,462
1,668,462
52-wk High
220.00
220.00
52-wk Low
144.96
144.96
About
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services. TalkTalk... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,056.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|955.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Can these cracking dividends be maintained?
- Three shares to buy after today's updates?
- As ARM Holdings plc flies on takeover bid, who could be next?
- Protect yourself from Brexit with Sky plc, Vodafone group plc and Talktalk Telecom group plc?
- Should you buy FTSE kings Standard Chartered plc, Talktalk Telecom Group plc and HSBC Holdings plc?
- Has there ever been a better time to buy Barclays plc, TalkTalk Telecom Group plc & Galliford Try plc?