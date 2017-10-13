Edition:
Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.NS)

TAMdv.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

231.00INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs234.20
Open
Rs234.75
Day's High
Rs235.45
Day's Low
Rs230.10
Volume
1,610,508
Avg. Vol
2,259,115
52-wk High
Rs364.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.80

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company's segments include... (more)

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,348,070.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,395.85
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.05

P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about TAMdv.NS

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Motors seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between TML Drivelines and co

* Seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between tml drivelines limited and co, as per NCLT directive Source text - http://bit.ly/2i70zuz Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct‍​

* Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

* Says co, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

04 Oct 2017

Indian shares rise for third session; Tata Motors surges

Oct 3 Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

03 Oct 2017

Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales

Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.

03 Oct 2017

Morning News Call - India, October 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: SBI Life Insurance lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Vespa Red launch in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: NHAI Chairman to launch new website and project monitoring information system mo

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​

* Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​

29 Sep 2017

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as ride services

DETROIT An initial public offering by Lyft Inc will give investors a way to jump into self-driving cars, although the ride services company and rival Uber Technologies Inc may have to wait years before sending a driverless robotaxi to a customer.

29 Sep 2017

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as ride services

DETROIT An initial public offering by Lyft Inc will give investors a way to jump into self-driving cars, although the ride services company and rival Uber Technologies Inc may have to wait years before sending a driverless robotaxi to a customer.

29 Sep 2017
