Edition:
United Kingdom

Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

720.20INR
6:41am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.75 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Open
Rs723.00
Day's High
Rs723.90
Day's Low
Rs714.10
Volume
157,702
Avg. Vol
579,773
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Chart for

About

Tata Communications Limited provides telecommunication services. The Company's segments include Voice Solutions (VS), and Data and Managed Services (DMS). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs202,079.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 285.00
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): 0.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about TATA.NS

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv

* Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged

* Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas

* Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas Source text - http://bit.ly/2w8sA7k Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service

* Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications

* Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers

04 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential

* Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmnTDL) Further company coverage:

26 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens

* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Tata Communications elects Renuka Ramnath as chairperson

* Says Renuka Ramnath elected as chairperson of Tata Communications Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017
» More TATA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates