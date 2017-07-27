Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)
645.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
645.50
--
--
--
--
1,948,203
850.00
622.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,085.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|465.69
|Dividend:
|19.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says made "encouraging" start to year, with Q1 profit up
* TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS
Tate & Lyle forecasts more improvement after strong year
LONDON British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday that were generally in line with raised expectations, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Tate & Lyle profit jumps on weak sterling
LONDON, May 25 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.
