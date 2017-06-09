Edition:
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)

TAVHL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

18.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.17TL (-0.92%)
Prev Close
18.42TL
Open
18.44TL
Day's High
18.74TL
Day's Low
18.14TL
Volume
3,867,754
Avg. Vol
1,548,674
52-wk High
21.82TL
52-wk Low
12.10TL

About

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAV) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development, construction and management of airports, aircraft sheds, duty free shops, hotels, cafes and restaurants as well as passenger lounges. It operates in five main segments: Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty-free Shop Operations,...

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): TL6,348.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 363.28
Dividend: 0.68
Yield (%): 3.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 10.90
ROE: -- 13.67 14.09

Latest News about TAVHL.IS

ADP to buy additional stake in Turkey's TAV for $160 million

French airport operator ADP said on Friday it plans to increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports to 46 percent.

09 Jun 2017
