TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,720.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
1,702.00
Open
1,700.00
Day's High
1,727.00
Day's Low
1,675.00
Volume
21,348
Avg. Vol
44,109
52-wk High
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBC PLC) is a holding company for TBC Bank (the Bank). The Bank's segments include Corporate, which include business customers that have annual revenue of Georgian Lari (GEL) of over eight million, or have been granted a loan in an amount equivalent to approximately $1.5 million or more; Micro, which include... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £894.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 52.93
Dividend: 46.29
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million

* ‍TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID​

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending

Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit on Monday, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.

21 Aug 2017

Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit buoyed by strong lending

Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct

* UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR 2Q 2017 UP BY 37.2% YOY TO GEL 86.3 MILLION

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co

* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank Group's Q1 net profit jumps 64.5 pct to 96.6 mln lari

TBILISI, May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln

* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31

22 May 2017
