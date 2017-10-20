TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)
1,720.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
18.00 (+1.06%)
1,702.00
1,700.00
1,727.00
1,675.00
21,348
44,109
1,904.00
1,260.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£894.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|52.93
|Dividend:
|46.29
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million
* TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID
UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending
Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit on Monday, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.
Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.
BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct
* UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR 2Q 2017 UP BY 37.2% YOY TO GEL 86.3 MILLION
BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")
BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank Group's Q1 net profit jumps 64.5 pct to 96.6 mln lari
TBILISI, May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says:
BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31