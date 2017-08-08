Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)
TBEV.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.97SGD
5:04am BST
0.97SGD
5:04am BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.00 (-0.51%)
$-0.00 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$0.98
$0.98
Open
$0.98
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.96
$0.96
Volume
2,830,700
2,830,700
Avg. Vol
17,621,276
17,621,276
52-wk High
$0.99
$0.99
52-wk Low
$0.83
$0.83
About
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and the operation of Japanese restaurants. The Company operates in four business segments, which include spirits, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and food. Spirits segment is engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$22,975.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25,110.00
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|3.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09
Fitch Affirms ThaiBev's Ratings at 'BBB' and 'AA+(tha)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (ThaiBev) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ThaiBev's strong business profile as the largest beverage producer in Thailand, including the powerful brands in the spirits segment, its wide distribution network, and its diversificatio