Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

Deputy chairman of South Africa's Tiger Brands to step down JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South African food company Tiger Brands said on Wednesday its deputy chairman Bheki Sibiya would resign at the end of June.

BRIEF-Tiger brands names Swazi Tshabalala as non- executive director * Appointment of swazi tshabalala as independent non- executive director of company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Tiger Brands to focus on home market after Africa review JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African food company Tiger Brands has almost completed its strategic review and will return its focus to middle-income consumers in its home market, it said after posting a 6.3 percent rise in half-year profit.

Tiger Brands' review of international businesses almost done JOHANNESBURG, May 25 Tiger Brands will be done with most of its review of international operations after the disposal of its Kenya and Ethiopia businesses, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

South Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit rises over 6 pct JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African consumer goods maker Tiger Brands said on Thursday half-year earnings rose 6.3 percent, buoyed by the grains division in its home market, but flagged a slowdown in the second half.