TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

537.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
537.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,661,663
52-wk High
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90

TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks. It operates in the... (more)

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,992.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 554.13
Dividend: 5.60
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 131.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 7.86 14.09

UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 percent

TP ICAP Plc , the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal

* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

11 May 2017
