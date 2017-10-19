Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19 Oct 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

UPDATE 1-Thales Q3 sales slip; keeps targets on positive market trend * Q3 sales down 2.9 pct from a year earlier (Adds detail and executive comment)

Aerospace and defence group Thales keeps targets as Q3 sales dip PARIS, Oct 19 French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales compared to a year earlier, yet nevertheless kept its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

Iraqi PM meets with CEOs of Total and Thales during visit to Paris BAGHDAD During a visit to Paris Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has met with the heads of French oil company Total and defence contractor Thales , his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Italy's Fincantieri to take control of France's STX, ending shipyard row LYON, France Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under a shared ownership agreement, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ending a dispute that had soured bilateral ties.

UPDATE 4-Italy's Fincantieri to take control of France's STX, ending shipyard row * Two countries to explore creation of naval defence group (Adds details on the deal throughout)

France, Italy strike deal on STX France shipyards PARIS France and Italy agreed a deal on Wednesday giving Italy's Fincantieri effective control over French shipbuilding firm STX France under shared ownership and strict conditions, ending a dispute that had soured bilateral relations.

