Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent * BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Thomas Cook sets up new airline in Spain amid cost drive BERLIN Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.

Thomas Cook sets up new airline in Spain amid cost drive BERLIN, Oct 18 Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.

Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute LONDON Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots' union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.

UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute LONDON, Oct 5 Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots' union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.

BRIEF-Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook * Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook pilots call off strike planned for Friday LONDON Pilots for Thomas Cook on Wednesday called off a strike planned for later this week following talks with the British tour operator over an ongoing pay dispute.

Thomas Cook pilots call off strike planned for Friday LONDON, Sept 27 Pilots for Thomas Cook on Wednesday called off a strike planned for later this week following talks with the British tour operator over an ongoing pay dispute.

Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with Swiss LMEY LONDON Tour operator Thomas Cook has formed a strategic partnership with LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.