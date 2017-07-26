Edition:
Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)

TCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

2.86EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€2.86
Open
€2.87
Day's High
€2.87
Day's Low
€2.83
Volume
750,644
Avg. Vol
1,103,323
52-wk High
€5.35
52-wk Low
€2.77

About

Technicolor SA is engaged in the development of technologies, and the supply of digital production (visual effects and animation), video and sound postproduction and distribution solutions and services for a range of content creators, pay-television operators, and over-the-top (OTT) and network service providers. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,184.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 412.71
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -3.20 10.90
ROE: -- -3.49 14.09

Latest News about TCH.PA

Technicolor blames rising chip prices as loss widens

July 26 French media and entertainment group Technicolor reported a net loss of 106 million euros ($124 mln) in the first half of 2017, double its loss a year earlier, blaming rising memory chip prices.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Technicolor announces H1 2017 revenues at eur 2.15 billion euros

* NET INCOME WAS A LOSS OF EUR 106 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO A LOSS OF 54 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Technicolor cuts profit guidance on rising memory chip prices

June 29 French media and entertainment group Technicolor cut its full-year core earnings forecast on Thursday as rising memory chip costs hit its Connected Home business, the company's third profit warning this year.

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Technicolor Q1 revenues down year-over-year

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of 460 million euros ($501.58 million) to 520 million euros

27 Apr 2017
