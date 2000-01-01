TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)
TCIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
568.65INR
11:15am BST
568.65INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+0.66%)
Rs3.75 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs564.90
Rs564.90
Open
Rs561.20
Rs561.20
Day's High
Rs583.00
Rs583.00
Day's Low
Rs561.20
Rs561.20
Volume
22,994
22,994
Avg. Vol
32,395
32,395
52-wk High
Rs667.00
Rs667.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Rs268.50
About
TCI Express Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering transport, storage, warehousing and support services for transportation. The Company is engaged in express distribution and offers a single window door-to-door solution to customers. It offers express solutions with over 3,000 pick-up and approximately 13,000... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,008.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.29
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|71.58
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.85
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.52
|14.09