Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
71.49CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.18 (-0.25%)
$71.67
$71.69
$71.89
$71.43
2,178,152
3,119,702
$72.46
$59.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$103,847.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,848.90
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|3.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
Banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country's planned exit from the European Union.
Banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for Brexit, the country's planned exit from the European Union. Financial services companies will need a regulated subsidiary in the EU to offer products across the bloc if Britain loses access to the European single market.
Global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country's planned exit from the European Union.
Global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country's planned exit from the European Union.
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares
* Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank amends normal course issuer bid
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank amends its normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to an additional 20 million of its common shares
BRIEF-Td Canada Trust announces change to prime lending rate
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - increased its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.2 per cent, effective September 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.46
* Toronto-Dominion Bank qtrly Canadian retail net income was $1,725 million, an increase of 14% from Q3 last year
BRIEF-TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A.
* TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A.
BRIEF-TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings
* Toronto-Dominion bank - expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into about CDN $122 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for Q3
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Citigroup Inc (C.N)
|$73.53
|0.00
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)
|$101.42
|+0.19
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY_ps.TO)
|--
|--
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pk.TO)
|$24.84
|--
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pw.TO)
|$25.28
|+0.06
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pz.TO)
|$23.90
|-0.45
|Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pk.TO)
|$24.84
|--
|Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)
|$98.85
|+0.09
|Bank of Montreal (BMO_pl.TO)
|--
|--
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)
|$112.67
|+0.09