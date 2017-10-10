Edition:
United Kingdom

Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

TED.L on London Stock Exchange

2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,818.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
67,484
52-wk High
3,150.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

Chart for

About

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,205.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.31
Dividend: 38.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

Latest News about TED.L

BRIEF-Ted Baker says H1 pretax profit up 17.8 percent

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 14.0% (9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £295.7M​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ted Baker says positioned to meet expectations for full year

* 14.2% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 29 January 2017 to 10 June 2017

13 Jun 2017
» More TED.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More TED.L Market Views