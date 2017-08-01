Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO * Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:

Morning News Call - India, August 1 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Cochin Shipyard IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate c

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct * June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

Indian shares ease from record highs; Reliance Comm hits life low May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.

Morning News Call - India, May 29 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct on weak margins BANGALORE/MUMBAI May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd , India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct * Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees