Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)

TEP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,190.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
1,200.00
Open
1,209.00
Day's High
1,209.00
Day's Low
1,185.00
Volume
54,458
Avg. Vol
80,717
52-wk High
1,342.00
52-wk Low
1,014.03

Telecom Plus PLC is engaged in providing landline telephony (calls and line rental), broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and CashBack card services. The Company's segments include Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment includes the sale of marketing materials, and sale of equipment, such... (more)

Beta: 0.16
Market Cap(Mil.): £876.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 78.36
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 14.24 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.90 10.90
ROE: -- 12.95 14.09

BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds

* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg

13 Jun 2017
