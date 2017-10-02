Edition:
United Kingdom

Treatt PLC (TET.L)

TET.L on London Stock Exchange

395.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
395.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
88,877
52-wk High
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Chart for

About

Treatt PLC is a United Kingdom-based ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods markets. The Company's geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Rest of the World. The Company's products include Essential oils, Citrus, Treattarome, Functional... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £246.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 52.11
Dividend: 1.45
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about TET.L

BRIEF-Treatt sees FY profit before tax and exceptional items comfortably in line with expectation

* "CONFIRM THAT GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM STRONGLY IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR"

02 Oct 2017
» More TET.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More TET.L Market Views