Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.05INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited is an engineering and infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in offering rolling stock and steel castings. Its segments include Heavy Engineering Division, Steel Foundry Division, EPC segment and Others. It manufactures railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,673.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|219.60
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09