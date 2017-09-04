Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)
TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
699.00ZAc
1:03pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
699.00
Open
699.00
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
698.00
Volume
42,765
Avg. Vol
251,744
52-wk High
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00
About
Texton Property Fund Limited (TEX) is a property investment fund formed to invest directly in income producing properties that offer potential for capital appreciation. The objective of the Fund is to grow its asset base, by investing in well priced, income and quality enhancing investment properties, to optimize returns over... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,632.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|376.07
|Dividend:
|54.85
|Yield (%):
|15.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct
* FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct
BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer
* APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments
* Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments
BRIEF-Texton property Fund appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer
BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives
* Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)